VIDEO: Jeremy Pruitt Loses His Mind On the Sidelines After Targeting Call By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019

The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. It has not been without its drama, as Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt lost his mind on the sidelines after South Carolina's starting quarterback, Ryan Hilinski, took a huge hit from Tennessee defender Darrel Middleton.

The latest chronicles of Pruitt Peeved: South Carolina Edition pic.twitter.com/yLWkKdiO4y — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) October 26, 2019

Middleton was flagged for targeting and was ejected. Pruitt, meanwhile, received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this little meltdown, and it's hard to imagine any of the higher-ups at Tennessee are happy about how their coach is acting on a national stage. The Vols have not had a good year, and Pruitt doesn't have much of a leash right now. This won't help his case to stick around.