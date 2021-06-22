Tennessee Coach Ross Kivett Goes Ballistic Over Ejection
Tennessee and Texas are squaring off at the 2021 College World Series and Volunteers assistant coach Ross Kivett won't be around to see the conclusion after getting his money's worth following an ejection.
The Volunteers were situated in the first base dugout but somehow Kivett got ejected by the third base umpire for arguing balls and strikes. After that happened, the assistant coach went absolutely ballistic.
He threw a binder on the field in protest and had to be held back by his fellow coaches:
Here's more video where some extremely colorful language can be discerned:
I mean, he's no Joey Votto, but that's a really good ejection. A solid 8/10 on the meltdown scale, bolstered by throwing the binder and having to be held back while screaming. Well done, coach. Way to get a return on your investment.
The loser of the Tennessee-Texas game will be eliminated from the College World Series.