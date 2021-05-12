Teddy Bridgewater on Time With Carolina: We Didn't Practice 2-Minute Drills or in the Red Zone Much
Teddy Bridgewater is off to his new life with the Denver Broncos. It's likely that he will encounter an entirely different approach to game preparation under Vic Fangio's regime. One that has him, uh, practicing two-minute drills and in the red zone. Which is something apparently lacking in Carolina, if the quarterback's comments on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson are what they seem to be.
This seems ... less than ideal. Two-minute and redzone situations are far more important in the professional game compared to its collegiate counterpart. It would make sense if first-year coach Matt Rhule was slow to make that adjustment. On the other hand, it doesn't take the biggest football genius to understand how many NFL games swing based on the results in these situations.
Bridgewater was up front and honest about ways in which he needs to improve in the complete interview, so it's not as though he was lobbing grenade after grenade at his former employers. It's just that such a revelation is eyebrow-raising. Even more so as he concludes he shouldn't really air this stuff publicly after airing it publicly.