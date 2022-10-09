Rookie Skylar Thompson Now Only Dolphins Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Possible Concussion
Teddy Bridgewater started at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in place of Tua Tagovailoa in Week 5 against the New York Jets. Bridgewater's start did not last long as he suffered an elbow injury and possible head injury while throwing the ball away trying to avoid a safety. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding and the New York Jets took a 2-0 lead. Bridgewater, who hit his head on the ground on the play, was pulled from the game and evaluated for a head injury before leaving the sideline.
Skylar Thompson, a rookie out of Kansas State replaced Bridgewater as the only other active quarterback on the roster. The 7th round pick turned some heads in the preseason with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel saying it would be tricky to leave him off the roster because he played so well. The Dolphins are about to find out if he was right.
UPDATE: Bridgewater has been ruled out for the rest of the game. He passed the concussion tests, but a spotter called the field and under the newly adopted protocols, he has to sit the rest of the game.