Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off After Scary Head Injury
Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary injury on Sunday during the Denver Broncos' matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
With 5:47 left in the third quarter, the Broncos faced second down a five at their own 29-yard line. As the Bengals sent pressure, Bridgewater scrambled and dove for the first down, while B.J. Hill seemed to land on him. It's unclear exactly what happened but Bridgewater suffered a head injury and had to be carted off the field.
It's a terrifying situation whenever you see that on an NFL field. Luckily, updates indicate Bridgewater does have movement in his extremities and was conscious. He was being taken to a local hospital for observation at last check.
Here's hoping Bridgewater comes through this OK and the injury isn't as serious as it looked on the field. Our thoughts are with him.