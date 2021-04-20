Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer is Here
The first season of Ted Lasso was apparently "so good" and got so many people "through a tough time" and was "a ray of sunshine in an otherwise hellish world," per reports. Anticipation for a second season has been building, though the timing of Jason Sudeikis' return to the pitch has long been unclear. But today, just as the Super League, which would surely be the next Goliath to Lasso's David, was falling apart, Apple TV dropped the this trailer into the mix.
It appears several key plot points will develop and there will be some serious moments interspersed among the joyous ones. It also appears fame has not changed Lasso, who is still affecting the same chill vibe as a person in a tie-dyed hoodie trying to keep up with the action around him as acting awards are handed out.