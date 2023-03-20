White House Press Briefing Erupts in Chaos With 'Ted Lasso' Cast in Attendance
Things at the White House got crazy on Monday, as the daily press briefing erupted in chaos. The cast of Ted Lasso was in attendance as they were meeting with Joe Biden for a discussion about mental health. Before press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could begin, Simon Ateba of Today News Africa began berating her. It devolved from there.
Ateba was apparently mad he hadn't been called in during briefings for a while and began yelling at Jean-Pierre for attention while other journalists attempted to shout him down. The cast of the show stood there looking incredibly uncomfortable.
Video below:
After the cast left, Ateba continued yelling at Jean-Pierre while other journalists shouted at him to stop:
Ateba is a Cameroonian journalists who became famous for heckling previous press secretary Jen Psaki. His behavior got him a warning from the White House Correspondents Association. Several weeks ago he claimed he was kicked out of the WHCA after repeatedly going after Jean-Pierre.