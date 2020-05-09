Ted Ginn Jr. Says He Raced Usain Bolt in High School And Won
By Liam McKeone | May 09 2020
Ted Ginn Jr.'s calling card as a player has always been his speed. It's why he was taken with the ninth overall pick in 2007 by the Miami Dolphins, and it's how he's stuck around in the league for over a decade now. Ginn was never able to show off his full speed at his year's combine due to a foot injury but reportedly ran as fast as a 4.28 in private workouts, made use of that speed to carve out a prosperous career.
In an interview with TMZ, Ginn expressed the belief that he would have been an Olympic gold medalist running track if he didn't decide to play football. He also made the rather audacious claim that he beat actual Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt in a race... in high school. From TMZ:
"Well I ran against Usain Bolt. I got him when we was in the 12th grade. All of the top guys that won in the Olympics between 2004-now, I basically had a chance to race them guys in high school," said Ginn. When asked to confirm that he is absolutely saying he beat Usain Bolt in a race, Ginn did just that. "Yeah. I got that. You can go look that up."
I decided to take his advice and look that up, and as it turns out, it's kind of true. Bolt is a bit younger than Ginn and was apparently the anchor for a relay team that went up against Ginn's relay team in the latter's senior year of high school. Ginn was the second leg, and told ESPN in 2016 he gave his team too big of a lead for Bolt, widely considered the best Olympic sprinter of all time, to overcome.
I'd probably still take Bolt in a head-to-head matchup, but Ginn definitely had the juice back in the day.