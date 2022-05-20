Ted Cruz Is Confused Pete Davidson Can Get 'All These Hot Women'
Pete Davidson's numerous romantic flings have been a big topic in pop culture for years now. The Saturday Night Live star's dating life has been tabloid fodder and many commentators have their opinion on it. Then there's Ted Cruz, who simply doesn't understand Davidson's appeal. And expressed that in the creepiest way possible.
On his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz (which is probably about as fun as you're imagining), the Texas senator discussed Davidson with his co-host Michael Knowles. Knowles had brought up Kim Kardashian related to what he called "toxic femininity" -- whatever the hell that is. Kardashian and Davidson are currently dating, so that lit something up in Cruz's mind.
Here's what he said:
So what we can gather from this is Cruz is insanely jealous of Davidson. Also, the way he talks about Kate "Beckinsdale" (it's Beckinsale, Ted) is just insanely creepy. Here's what he said about the British actress, "You're talking Underworld, you're talking super hot vampire in black leather trench coat, and you're like, 'Really, the SNL dude, wow'"
Over/under on the number of times Cruz has watched Underworld is now set at 237.5 because he got real specific there.