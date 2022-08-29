Roundup: Taylor Swift Wins Big at VMAs; Rory McIlroy Wins FedEx Cup; Hawaii Wins Little League World Series
Detroit shooting suspect in custody ... All about NASA's Artemis 1 mission ... Pakistan flood death toll tops 1,000 ... Dow futures tanked heading into Monday ... Fall COVID vaccination campaign to start after Labor Day ... Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. in stable condition after shooting ... U.S. economy may not be shrinking ... MTV Video Music Awards winners list ... Taylor Swift announces new album after winning Video of the Year ... Johnny Depp showed up as as Moon Person at the VMAs ... McIlroy rallies to win third FedEX Cup title ... T.J. Watt exits preseason game with injury ... Hawaii wins 2022 Little League World Series ... Justin Verlander suffered a calf injury ... Dumping Westbrook not Lakers' priority ...
