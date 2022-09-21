Roundup: Taylor Swift Reveals New Song Title; Nathan MacKinnon Gets Huge Extension; P.K. Subban Retires
NYC ends vaccine mandate for private employers ... Puerto Ricans assess damage after Hurricane Fiona ... Fiona is still a Category 3 storm ... Stocks fall ahead of Fed rate hike decision ... Russia moves to annex parts of Ukraine ... A review of "Andor" ... "House of the Dragon" is averaging monster viewership ... Taylor Swift reveals song title off "Midnights" ... Gio Reyna is happy and healthy ... Nathan MacKinnon gets eight-year, $100.8 million extension ... Maury Willis died at 89 ... Bills CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after suffering neck injury ... P.K. Subban announced his retirement ... SNL lands trio of big names to host first three shows of 48th season ... Draymond Green thinks the NBA should vote on Robert Sarver ownership ...
