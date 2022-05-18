Taylor Swift Had to Overcome Being Canceled to Earn Her NYU Doctorate
Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from NYU on Wednesday and delivered the commencement address at Yankee Stadium to the Class of '22. During her speech, Swift quipped "getting canceled on Internet and nearly losing my career gave me excellent knowledge of all the types of wine." Some people might feel that Taylor Swift being canceled is a bit hyperbolic.
Swift has discussed being "canceled" previously in a 2019 Vogue profile.
"A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquotecanceled, is a very isolating experience,” she says. “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly.” She adds: “When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself."
Well, when she puts it that way, it seems pretty bad. However, it is still difficult to understand how someone who made $80 million last year was canceled. It seems that while "being canceled" is considered a serious problem, it's also a catch-all term for anytime a celebrity experiences any sort of pushback for anything. People pointing out she was not really canceled is probably the first sign the next cancellation has begun.