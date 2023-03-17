Roundup: Taylor Swift Releases New Music; Princeton, Furman Ruin Brackets; Lonzo Ball Having Third Knee Surgery
Poland is sending fighter jets to Ukraine ... 11 banks pledge $30 billion to rescue First Republic Bank ... Credit Suisse's shares rebounded after big loan ... Jalen Carter sentenced on charges in deadly car crash ... Stock futures flat after Thursday's gains ... France raises retirement age amid protests ... Princeton knocked off Arizona in a huge upset ... "You" remains atop streaming rankings ... Taylor Swift dropped new songs ... Michael Jordan in talks to sell share of Hornets ... Lonzo Ball to have another surgery and could miss 2023-24 season ... Furman pulled off a big upset over Virginia ... Charles LeClerc will serve a 10-place grid penalty at Saudi GP ... NFL free agent tracker ...
Aaron Rodgers said he wanted clarity. He really wanted control. [The Ringer]
Princeton is the new Cinderella No. 15 seed on the block [Sports Illustrated]
Nobody is as clutch as De'Aaron Fox [Defector]
Winners and losers of Day 4 of NFL free agency [CBS Sports]
Ben Affleck talks Air, new CEO gig and all those memes [The Hollywood Reporter]
Even for the Internet, the Edwin Diaz discourse is stupid [The Big Lead]
Highlights from 15-seed Princeton's stunning victory over two-seed Arizona.
Highlights from 13-seed Furman's upset win over four-seed Virginia.
Niall Horan struggled through the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
