Roundup: Taylor Swift Won Big at MTV EMAs; 'Wakanda Forever' Dominates Box Office; Ronaldo Rips Manchester United
Istanbul explosion kills six, leaves dozens injured ... Democrats will keep Senate control, House still undecided ... Sandy Hook memorial opens 10 years after tragedy ... Israel strikes Syrian base ... Stock futures fell heading into Monday ... Electric vehicles enter the mainstream ... Taylor Swift, Harry Styles won big at 2022 MTV EMAs ... "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the box office ... Georgia stays No. 1 in latest poll ... Cristiano Ronaldo slammed Manchester United ... George Russell secured his first Formula 1 victory ... Lions beat Bears despite more Justin Fields magic ... Buccaneers beat Seahawks in Germany ... Anthony "Rumble" Johnson died at 38 ... Justin Jefferson made the catch of the year ...
NFL Week 10 grades [CBS Sports]
Dear Bears: Sorry, we were wrong [Sports Illustrated]
The Packers aren't dead just yet [Yahoo Sports]
All 70 Marvel movies ranked worst to best [The Hollywood Reporter]
The midterms message for Republicans [The Atlantic]
The ending of Bills-Vikings was insane [The Big Lead]
Dave Chappelle's stand-up monologue from Saturday Night Live.
Mike Camerlengo breaks down the Bucs' awful trick play from Sunday.
This is quite a photo.
System of a Down -- "Chop Suey"