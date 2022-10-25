Roundup: Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Tops Charts; CAA Dumps Kanye West; Big Ten Is Keeping Divisions;
Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is already the top selling album of 2022 ... Chris Mannix talks SI Celtics cover, late changes after Ime Udoka news ... How the Tennessee grounds crew got Neyland Stadium's field ready after a historic upset of Alabama ... Students injured in shooting at St. Louis high school ... New evidence of Covid-19’s devastating impact on U.S. children’s education ... Do you remember NFTs ... Leslie Jordan died at 67 ... The Big Ten is keeping its divisions for one more year ... Former cop pleads guilty in George Floyd case ... Millions have already cast their midterm ballots ... Rishi Sunak is U.K.'s new prime minister ... Stocks continued rally on Monday ... CAA cuts ties with Kanye West ... Review of "White Lotus" Season 2 ... Big Ten sticking with divisions in 2023 ...
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped.
The trailer for Netflix's 1899 is also out.
Anfernee Simons was ridiculous Monday night.
Velvet Revolver -- "Slither"