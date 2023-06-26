Roundup: Taylor Swift Rejected Meghan Markle; Carlos Alcaraz Back to No. 1; The Mets Are a $359 Million Mess
Wagner leader headed to Belarus ... Putin's reign in Russia is more uncertain than ever ... Putin's war in Ukraine has backfired so far ... Cleanup continues after train and bridge collapse into Yellowstone River ... Legacy media companies are struggling ... The Mormon church is working to save the Great Salt Lake ... Tornados hit Indiana on Sunday ... Texas is facing a severe heat wave ... Taylor Swift rejected appearance on Meghan Markle podcast ... "Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse" won the box office ... "No Hard Feelings" opened a bit soft ... Carlos Alcaraz moved back to No. 1 ... Deion Sanders recovering from blood clot surgery ... Brittney Griner named WNBA All-Star ... Tata Martino talking with Inter Miami ... Baker Mayfield could bounce back this year ...
