Roundup: Taylor Swift, Matty Healy Dating Again?; Meta Launches Threads; Jimmy Cordero Suspended
Mass shootings on the 4th of July leave 20 dead, 126 wounded ... Russian jets harassed American drones that were targeting ISIS ... Body found in Canadian river in 1975 identified ... Fed sees more rate hikes ahead but at a slower pace ... Joe Biden is "anxiously" waiting for Sweden to join NATO ... Zuckerberg's Twitter clone, Threads, is live ... Markets ignore looming debt peril ... Taylor Swift and Matty Healy might be back together ... "Sex Education" to end with Season 4 at Netflix ... GQ editor criticized for pulling David Zaslav story ... Grant Williams to the Mavs in sign-and-trade ... Yankees reliver Jimmy Cordero suspended for domestic violence ... Latest in NBA free agency ... Formula 1 releases 2024 race calendar ...
Did Shohei Ohtani just have the best month in MLB history [ESPN]
Can a trade for Damian Lillard get done? [Yahoo Sports]
What does success look like in Year 1 for Sean Payton? [The Athletic]
GQ rolled over and showed its belly to David Zaslav [Defector]
Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to James Harden [Sports Illustrated]
Inside the mind of Greta Gerwig [Rolling Stone]
Ha-Seong Kim is MLB's most underrated player [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the LAFC-LA Galaxy match at a packed Rose Bowl.
The latest trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon.
A studio executive tried to get Harrison Ford to change his name.
Metallica -- "No Leaf Clover" (live in Sweden)