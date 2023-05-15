Roundup: Taylor Swift Dating Matty Healy; Jayson Tatum, Celtics Eliminate 76ers; Manchester City Close to EPL Title
Erdogan headed for runoff in Turkey's election ... Doyle Brunson died at 89 ... A whistleblower reported the Mormon church to the IRS ... Stock futures are flat heading into a new week ... Investors are nervous but that could help stocks ... Ukraine is pushing the Russians back in Bakhmut ... Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine .. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are definitely dating ... Winners from BAFTA TV Awards ... "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" stayed strong at the box office ... Jayson Tatum dropped 51 as the Celtics sent the 76ers home ... Manchester City on verge of repeat EPL title ... Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture ... Golden Knights oust Connor McDavid and the Oilers ...
Highlights from the Celtics' Game 7 blowout of the 76ers.
Inside Season 4, Episode 9 of Succession.
Steven Wright discussed how Boston has changed.
The Lumineers -- "Ophelia"