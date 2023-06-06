Roundup: Taylor Swift, Matty Healy Break Up; Bills Break Ground on New Stadium; USC Has Big Recruiting Day
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke up ... FBI agent turned spy Robert Hanssen died in prison ... Air quality levels in U.S. plunging due to Canadian wildfires ... Trump attorneys met at Justice Department for two hours ... Apple's new Vision Pro is nearly $3,500 ... SEC sues crypto exchange Binance ... Ukraine's counteroffensive may be starting ... Screen Actors Guild authorizes strike ... F-16 pilot says private plane pilot slumped over before crash ... "The Idol" didn't score huge ratings ... Christopher Nolan wrote "Oppenheimer" in the first person ... The Bills broke ground on a new stadium ... Oklahoma softball reaches fourth straight championship series ... NFL investigating Colts player for gambling ... Clemson landed five-star linebacker Sammy Brown ... USC landed three four-star prospects in one day ... Vegas trounces Florida in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final ...
Marques Brownlee really struggled with the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Highlights from Vegas' blowout win over Florida in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Jennifer Coolidge and Jeremy Allen White discuss acting.
Queens of the Stone Age -- "No One Knows"