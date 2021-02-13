Roundup: Taylor Swift Releases New Old Music; Impeachment Trial Wrapping Up; Jake Arrieta Back to the Cubs
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 13, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
One of Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers almost quit Thursday night ... Senators finished questioning lawyers in impeachment trial ... Some GOP senators weren't paying attention during trial ... The COVID stimulus bill would add $4,000 to incomes of poorest Americans ... Stimulus bill prospects could boost the stock market next week ... Stocks closed at record highs Friday ... Justin Timberlake apologized to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson ... Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge team up for 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series at Amazon ... Rachel Lindsey not renewing contract with Bachelorette franchise ... Taylor Swift released a new version of an old song ... Luka Doncic dropped 46 Friday night ... Jake Arrieta returned to the Cubs on a one-year deal ... Oregon starting QB Tyler Shough is transferring ... Jon Jones will fight for UFC heavyweight title ... A John Collins trade is unlikely ... The Padres fortified their bullpen ...
What J.J. Watt's departure says about the Houston Texas [Sports Illustrated]
The triumph and tragedy of All Eyez on Me [The Ringer]
The dark fate of Clarice Starling [The Atlantic]
No one has more fun on live television than the Inside the NBA crew [The Big Lead]
Inside the making of Facebook's Supreme Court [The New Yorker]
Kevin James struggled while battling the heat on Hot Ones:
Zion Williamson had a career-high 36 points Friday night:
That time Mr. T gave Conan O'Brien a tour of Chicago:
Here's a classic forgettable 2000s hit, it's Yellowcard with "Ocean Avenue":
Let's dip into 2010 now with "Howlin' For You" from The Black Keys: