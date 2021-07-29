Taylor Swift Lent Her Words and Voice to NBC's Olympic Gymnastics Coverage
NBC will air the women's gymnastics all-around competition tonight. The outcome is very much not in doubt and will delight Americans. But never mind that and don't Google anything because — hey look over there — is that Taylor Swift voicing the intro?
All things equal, this is not the most memorable of the genre. Yet it has Swift. None of the others did. Tie might go to Swift in this race.
If the megastar is going to make a habit of this, may it please spark a new trend of A-listers out in front of every major and not-so-major sporting event. Give us Matt Damon leading into a Cincinnati-Memphis football game. Or Tiffany Haddish into Panthers-Lightning. Mixing the worlds of sports and pop culture is a revolutionary idea that could have legs.