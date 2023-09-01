Roundup: Taylor Swift Bringing Eras Tour to Big Screen; Utah Trounces Florida; Barstool Sports Begins Layoffs
Donald Trump's Georgia trial will be livestreamed ... Stock futures are up ahead of August payroll numbers ... Record travel expected this weekend ... Some Republicans are concerned about Mitch McConnell's health ... Proud Boys lieutenant gets 17 years in Jan. 6 sedition case ... Disney pulled ESPN networks from Spectrum ... Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras Tour to movie theaters ... Ukraine has pierced the main Russian defensive line ... Luc Besson discusses "Dogman" ... A review of "The Holdovers" ... The Patriots claimed Matt Corral ... Utah hammered Florida ... The Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable team again ... The Yankees will examine their analytics department ... The White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager ... Barstool Sports is set for mass layoffs ...
Highlights from Utah's win over Florida.
Highlights from the Braves' epic win over the Dodgers.
The trailer for Netflix' Bodies is out.
Andy Reid is the best.
Green Day -- "Longview" (live, Woodstock 94)