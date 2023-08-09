Roundup: Taylor Swift Gives $100k Bonuses to Eras Tour Truckers; ACC Targets SMU; ESPN to Launch ESPN BET
Voters in Ohio resoundingly reject change to state's constitution ... More allegations against Lizzo surface ... Numbers drawn for Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot ... Deflation fears grow in China ... COVID variant EG.5 is growing ... Ron DeSantis upended his campaign again ... ESPN strikes $2 billion sports betting deal with Penn Entertainment ... ESPN to launch ESPN BET ... Ciara, Russell Wilson expecting third child ... Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion ... Taylor Swift gives $100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour trucking staff ... Greg Sankey feels "sadness" as Pac-12 falls apart ... ACC targets SMU along with Stanford and Cal ... Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland set for UFC 293 ...
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney discussed Wrexham's EFL return.
Wrexham beat Wigan Athletic in penalty kicks in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.
Julio Rodriguez robbed a home run from Fernando Tatis Jr. and faked everyone out.
A preview of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
The Smashing Pumpkins -- "Tonight, Tonight"