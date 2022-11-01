Roundup: Taylor Swift Makes Billboard History; Auburn Fires Bryan Harsin; World Series Game 3 Postponed
Taylor Swift has every song in the Billboard top 10 ... Game 3 of the World Series postponed ... See the website that made everyone think The Blair Witch Project was real ... Mel Tucker taking Michigan incident seriously ... Jim Harbaugh expects "criminal charges" against Michigan State players ... Kyrie Irving not expected to face consequences ... Auburn fires Bryan Harsin ... U.S. Soccer dealing with a spate of injuries just before the World Cup ... Trump organization criminal trial begins ... Supreme Court considers ending affirmative action ... Katie Ledecky shattered the 1,500-meter world record ... Stock futures rise heading into Tuesday ... Amazon is getting into the sports-talk business ... The Browns spanked the Bengals Monday night ...
Peyton Manning continues to suffer as teams fail to call timeouts in the right spots.
Justin Verland explains his fingers.
