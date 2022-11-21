Roundup: Taylor Swift Wins Six American Music Awards; Qatar Loses World Cup Opener; Gonzaga Tops Kentucky
Taylor Swift won six American Music Awards ... Five dead in mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs ,,, FTX owes creditors $3.1 billion ... Cooper Kupp will be out six to eight weeks ... Former SpaceX employees file charges with National Labor Relations Board ... Jan. 6 committee to release all evidence within a month ... Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to start film production company ... Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape, drugging charges ... Rory McIlroy claimed DP World Tour No. 1 spot ... Stock futures down heading into Monday ... Ecuador beat Qatar to open 2022 World Cup ... Tyler Adams is USMNT's youngest World Cup captain ever ... Hendon Hooker has a torn ACL ... Gonzaga beat Kentucky ... Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return record ...
Full highlights from Ecuador's World Cup-opening win over Qatar.
Highlights from the epic USC-UCLA game over the weekend.
Brendan Fraser breaks down his most iconic characters.
