A Conversation with Taylor Rooks
By Bobby Burack | Feb 10 2020
Taylor Rooks joins the podcast this week. We discuss season two of Take it There, how she got her own show, what is success, interviewing Kevin Durant, if her dream job currently exists, starting her podcast, if she is an audio editor, who needs a podcast (Hint: Beyoncé), binging a show vs. watching it weekly, what happened to Tony Soprano, if digital shows can ever eclipse television, who she looks up to, why she is mad at Game of Thrones, and more.
Listen: Below | Download: Here
