Taylor Rogers Walked Four Straight Dodgers, Got Pulled, Threw His Glove in the Trash
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 10-5, on Wednesday night. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the sixth when Giants reliever Taylor Rogers took the mound for his fifth appearance of the season. Rogers proceeded to walk all four batters he faced. By the time he left the game he was so frustrated he threw his glove in the garbage.
All four runners Rogers put on scored. His second walk of the night came on a pitch-clock violation with a full count to Chris Taylor. His fourth and final walk came in a 15-pitch at-bat against Freddie Freeman.
Overall, he threw 15 strikes and 15 balls. His final line was 0 H, 4 BB, 4 ER in 0.0 innings pitched. He was also credited with the L. Not sure it was the glove's fault, but you've got to start somewhere.