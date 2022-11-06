Taylor Heinicke Put Eric Kendricks in a Spin Cycle
Taylor Heinicke started his third game of the season in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. He didn't put up huge numbers, but his team had the lead going into the fourth quarter and he broke out a spin move that left Eric Kendricks on the ground wondering what just happened.
That's the kind of thing that has you breaking into the team facility to destroy the tape before the coach can show it to the entire team. Yeah, they've got the Internet and all saw it live, but it's not worth that one extra viewing.
Here's the Commanders' sideline reacting to the move.