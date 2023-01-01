Washington Fans Chanting Taylor Heinicke's Name Must be a New Low for Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz started the Washington Commanders game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. It was Wentz's first start since October following a stretch where Taylor Heinicke won five out of six games at one point, but has recently struggled. Jay Glazer reported before the game that the Commanders would be sticking with Wentz through the end of the season even if he struggled. And boy did he. He started the game by completing 2-of-6 passes for 12 yards and threw two interceptions.
Commanders fans reacted by chanting "Heinicke."
It seems Wentz is going to see just how good Jay Glazer's sources are.
As of press time, the Browns held a 3-0 lead over the Commanders.