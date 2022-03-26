Roundup: Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50; Saint Peter's to the Elite Eight; Triple H Retires
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50 ... Joe Biden met with 82nd Airborne troops in Poland ... The Browns introduced Deshaun Watson ... U.S. oil companies don't plan to drill more despite high prices ... Stocks were steady on Friday ... Spotify fully suspended operations in Russia ... Russia may be narrowing its war aims ... U.S. to boost gas deliveries to Europe ... Joe Manchin will support Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court bid ... NFL overtime rule change gains support ... WWE's Triple H retires from in-ring competition after health scare ... Trainer claims five teams have called about Colin Kaepernick ... James Wiseman won't return to Warriors this season ... MLB will ramp up crackdown on sticky substances ... Saint Peter's took down Purdue ... North Carolina topped UCLA ...
Pusha T has been with spicy wings on Hot Ones.
Matt Reeves released a much discussed deleted scene from The Batman. Warning: there is a spoiler.
Nicolas Cage replies to fan on the Internet.
Foo Fighters -- "Rock and Roll" (RIP Taylor Hawkins)