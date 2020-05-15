Taulia Tagovailoa Announces Transfer to Maryland
By Ryan Phillips | May 15 2020
Taulia Tagovailoa has announced he's transferring to Maryland. The sophomore quarterback announced his intention to transfer from Alabama a week ago, so he found a new home quickly.
While he was a four-star recruit, Tagovailoa isn't as good as his brother Tua. Maryland may actually be a good fit, as the quarterback depth chart is in flux. Tagovailoa will likely need to sit out a year, so he'll have a chance to get comfortable in head coach Mike Locksley's system. It's worth noting that Locksley was on the staff that helped recruit Tagovailoa and his brother to Alabama.
Tagovailoa got in to a few games as a freshman this season while backing up his brother. He's listed as playing in five games. He attempted passes in three blowouts and went 9-of-12 for 100 yards with a touchdown.
At 5-foot-11 and 214 pounds, he is a bit undersized for the position. He's a good athlete with enough speed to escape the pocket, though he's not a true dual-threat quarterback. He has solid arm strength but can struggle with the deep ball. In the right offense he could have a good career. Clearly he thinks Locksley's system is a fit.
Maryland went 3-9 in 2019, but Locksley needs time to implement his system. Now he's got a quarterback he can build a plan around. Assuming Tagovailoa sits in 2020, he should have a great chance at starting in 2021.