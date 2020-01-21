Tate Martell Should Probably Transfer After D'Eriq King Commits to Miami
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 20 2020
Tate Martell is in a tough spot that just got a whole lot tougher. Houston quarterback D'Eriq King announced his transfer to Miami on Monday, further burying Martell on the depth chart.
Martell transferred from Ohio State to Miami last offseason but wound up buried on the depth chart behind freshman Jarren Williams and sophomore N'Kosi Perry. Now King is clearly the odds-on favorite to start in 2020.
Martell threw just one pass for seven yards in 2019. He clearly doesn't have a future with the Hurricanes.
Frankly, the perfect move for Martell would be to transfer to UNLV. The kid was a star for Bishop Gorman High School in the area and would be a huge draw for local fans. The Rebels have a new head coach in Marcus Arroyo, who was the offensive coordinator at Oregon, is about to turn 40 and has a chance to re-energize the program. Martell could return to the area and help him with that.
Whatever he decides to do, Martell can't stick at Miami if he wants to play quarterback. There's just no path for that to happen.