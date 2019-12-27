Tate Martell Got His Chance to Shine for Miami and Was Terrible By Ryan Phillips | Dec 26 2019 Tate Martell, Miami Hurricanes | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tate Martell's career has been quite the odyssey. He committed to three different schools (Washington, Texas A&M and Ohio State) while a high schooler and is now at his second college (Miami), where he's also played two different positions. The former top prep quarterback got a chance under center on Thursday and it was a disaster.

Martell got some time at quarterback during the first half of the Walk-On's Independence Bowl and it didn't go well. He wound up completing his only pass for seven yards, but also ran five times for five total yards. It seemed like he was immediately running for his life on every snap.

I can appreciate Tate Martell’s energy, but yeah, the take the snap and “run for your life” play isn’t ideal. — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 26, 2019

Despite facing Louisiana Tech, Martell appeared far less athletic than his opponents and seemed to be juking air, not actual defenders, on his runs.

Tate Martell is really trying to make this whole "mobile QB" thing work pic.twitter.com/mjyDevchf9 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 26, 2019

Martell was pulled after a few snaps as freshman Jarren Williams and sophomore N'Kosi Perry both got far more time at quarterback than he did. Miami wound up losing 14-0 to finish off a forgettable 6-7 2019 campaign.

It's hard to see how Martell can stay at Miami as two young quarterbacks are clearly higher on the depth chart than he is and his position switch to receiver resulted in no receptions.