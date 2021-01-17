Taron Johnson's 101-Yard Pick Six Finally Sent the Buffalo Bills Back to the AFC Championship
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 16, 2021, 10:45 PM EST
Taron Johnson picked off Lamar Jackson at the goal line and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown. If you consider this the biggest defensive play and probably touchdown of the century for the Buffalo Bills, you're probably not alone. Here it is, in all its glory.
While this was a horrible end to a good drive that will haunt Jackson forever, but on the other side, it was basically the best play ever. Jackson took it to the house and took Buffalo back to the AFC Championship for the first time in 26 years.
The touchdown put the Bills up 17-3. Lamar Jackson was hurt on the next Baltimore drive. The Taron Johnson play will live forever in Buffalo.