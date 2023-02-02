Houston Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Involved in the Craziest Stat-Stuffing Sequence Ever
Houston Rockets' rookie forward Tari Eason scored a career-high 20 points in a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. In just 19 minutes he also had 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. He really stuffed the stat sheet and if you check out this one sequence you'll see how.
That was both hideous and beautiful. A ton of missed shots and bad passes, but also there was some real basketball beauty in the way that Eason gave effort on both ends, hustled and stuck with the play despite a lot of failure. Eason blocked Josh Giddy with 9:52 remaining in the quarter. In less than 20 seconds he would be credited with one block, one steal, five rebounds, six shot attempts, one made field goal and one made free throw.
If you look at the play-by-play on NBA.com, he was officially credited with four rebounds and five shot attempts in one second.
Just an impressive second, third, fourth, and fifth effort by Eason in a crowd of four Thunder players and one teammate, which is an underrated part of this clip (should anyone be rating portions of this video). Eason is fighting Kenyon Martin Jr. for the ball and Alperen Sengun was the one leading the break before he got back on defense. Whoever the other two Rockets were on the floor at the time never ventured across halfcourt.