Roundup: Joe Biden's Bumpy Road Ahead; ESPN Radio Shakeup; Duck Dynasty Drive-by
By Kyle Koster | Apr 28 2020
More people around Tara Reade back her claims ... The NBA must decide if its next champion will be a credible one ... Isiah Thomas is sorry about all that ... James Develin retiring from football ... New York cancels its presidential primary ... College football coaches are going to have to get used to the idea that they may have to play without fans ... Several states considering going to vote-by-mail ... Nice to learn Scott Burrell is not suffering any marital strife ... Top ER doctor who spoke about virus treatments commits suicide ... New model shows death total will spike if country reopens ... People really are dumb enough to drink bleach ... Duck Dynasty drive-by shooting ... SBA's second round of PPP loans turn into a digital disaster ... Vin Scully's favorite in-game snack finally revealed
Congratulations to the 1996-97 Utah Jazz, the best NBA team ever to not win the title. [SB Nation]
Massive overhaul could be looming at ESPN Radio. [New York Post]
Ellis Island's visitor log is now online. [Mental Floss]
Kristin Cavallari-Jay Cutler divorce bound to get messy. [TMZ]
Chipotle chef out here giving away the secret guac recipe. [People]
15 movies that shaped Millennials, for better or worse. [Fansided]
The big baby is haunting.
Up this morning looking at David Eckstein highlights, which totally normal and good.
Not hearing enough about The Spill Canvas these days.