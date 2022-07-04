Tampa Bay Rays Dugout After Yet Another Isaac Paredes Homer: 'The Tigers Are F---ing Idiots'
The Detroit Tigers, in general manager Al Avila's infinite wisdom, dealt infield prospect Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Austin Meadows just before Opening Day. It may be premature to make any definitive statements about who won the trade, but one side is definitely establishing quite a lead.
Meadows has struggled with a smorgasbord of injuries and played in just 36 games for the Tigers, who are duking it out yet again for AL Central cellar supremacy. He's posted a .675 OPS without a homer in 128 at-bats. In 127 at-bats, Paredes has blasted 13 longballs and driven in 27 runs.
Yikes.
Someone in the Rays' dugout put things a different, more provocative way after the latest Paredes homer yesterday in Toronto.
"Hey, the Tigers are f---ing idiots."
Paredes is 23 years-old and just getting started. There is a decent chance this deal haunts the Tigers for a long, long time. It's certainly been brutal to struggle with an anemic offense and see this bat flourish elsewhere.
Tampa Bay, which seems to do everything right, deserves to rub it in a bit.