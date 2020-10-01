Tampa Bay Lightning Players Let Fans Drink From the Stanley Cup During Celebration
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 30 2020
The Tampa Bay Lighting celebrated their Stanley Cup championship today with a boat parade through their hometown. It was a boat parade instead of a standard championship parade because we're in the middle of a global pandemic where large numbers of people shouldn't gather together and shout. Being outdoors should mitigate some of that, but oh look they were also letting random people drink from the Stanley Cup.
Again, this is happened in Florida, which is still one of the nation's hot spots, despite the fact that they're down to just a few thousand new positives a day. If you go to the Tampa Riverwalk location tag on Instagram and scroll past the Instagram models dominating the Top Images to the most recent, you'll see a bunch of people not wearing masks.
Florida completely removed all restrictions on indoor dining last week so... hopefully nobody at the parade gets unlucky and then goes out to eat tonight.