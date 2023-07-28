Roundup: Talulah Riley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster Are Engaged; Trump Hit With New Charges; John Ross Retires
By Liam McKeone
John Ross, holder of the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history, is retiring ... Donald Trump hit with major new charges ... Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged ... "The Righteous Gemstones" renewed for Season 4 ... Kendall Baker, formerly of Axios, joining Yahoo! ... Meta stock surging ... Labor Department finds McDonald's in Lousiana and Texas hired minors to work illegally ... Diane Feinstein gets confused during Senate Appropriations hearings ... Demi Lovato discusses long-term effects of drug overdose ... The Dow sank on Thursday ... Arizona teen who went missing nearly four years ago shows up at Montana police station ... LeBron James gives positive update on son Bronny ... The latest from the MLB trade deadline ...
Tesla created secret team to suppress thousands of driving range complaints [Reuters]
Theory will take you only so far [The Ringer]
The perils of highly-processed Food [New Yorker]
David Braun shows conviction while trying to save Northwestern's program [CBS Sports]
Joey Votto goes full theater kid, performs rant for Chris "Mad Dog" Russo [The Big Lead]
Stephen Curry does Hot Ones.
Someone dug up the video of Steph's Kobe Bryant stories.
A thread packed with deleted scenes from Hawkeye.
A teaser trailer for Season 3 of The Morning Show.
blink-182-- "I Miss You"