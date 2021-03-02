Talking Baseball With Fox Sports' Ben Verlander
By Kyle Koster | Mar 2, 2021, 1:29 PM EST
Ben Verlander, who recently signed with Fox Sports as an MLB contributor across the network's digital platforms, drops in for an interview on his new role and to share stories from the dugout, including basking in a few positive Detroit Tigers memories before Opening Day comes and the limitless optimism of spring folds into another losing season.
Verlander explains what it's like to talk hitting with Miguel Cabrera, his time spent with Al Kaline and why playing in Kyle's hometown of Grand Rapids made for his best year in professional baseball. He also recalls the angriest he ever got on the field and how even then, he couldn't earn an ejection.
Also included: thoughts on the sadistic genius of older siblings, how a road trip can change a person's entire trajectory and a deep dive into the NFL career of quarterback Ken Anderson, the pride of Batavia, Illinois.