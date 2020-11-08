'Talkin' Football' Was One Of Alex Trebek's Greatest Jeopardy Moments
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 8, 2020, 1:30 PM EST
Alex Trebek passed away this weekend after nearly a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek, a first-ballot inductee to the Mount Rushmore of gameshow hosts, was the face of Jeopard for nearly four decades. Trebek was a sports fan who most recently announced the Ottawa Senators pick at the NHL Draft in October.
Here is a classic clip from 2018 when Trebek gave a series of football answers to contestants who had no clue about the game.
NFL Films even released a tribute of Trebek today, that included a look back at the infamous clip.
Turns out Trebek, Canadian, was as American as football.