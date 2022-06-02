Take a Look at All These Guys in Ryan Fitzpatrick's Apparent Retirement Text Message
It appears that legendary journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring after he missed nearly all of the 2021 season with a serious hip injury. Former teammate Fred Jackson from the Buffalo Bills days tweeted out a text he received from Fitzpatrick that said "Forever grateful for the magical ride" along with what appears to be a word cloud of all of the QB's teammates over the course of his 16-year career.
If Fitzpatrick is sending that to every former teammate in his phone then he has several hours of texting to go, having started for nine different NFL teams over the years.
But taking a closer look at that word bubble, there are a tremendous amount of Guys in there. Jake Locker. Trent Edwards. Eric Decker. Paul Posluszny. Ronnie Brown(!). Jackie Battle. It's like the "Dudes can literally just sit around and name old sports players and just have the best time" tweet incarnate.
Let's keep it going! I had no idea he played with Isaac Bruce. Dexter McDougle had an elite name. When did Fitzmagic manage to play with Ahmad Brooks? What an absurd laundry list of guys from, like, eight different eras of football.
If this is it, then perhaps the most interesting NFL career of all time has come to an end.