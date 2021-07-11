Tai Tuivasa Knocked Out Greg Hardy, Then Did a Shoey or Two-y
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 10, 2021, 11:38 PM EDT
Tai Tuivasa knocked out Greg Hardy at UFC 264. (Video here for now.) To celebrate his victory, he climbed on top of the cage, collected a sneaker and a beer, combined them and did a shoey.
In his postfight interview, Tuivasa invited everyone in Las Vegas to get a shoe and a beer. As he walked back to his dressing room a fan handed him a new, dry shoe. He pour beer into the shoe and then some hot sauce. Despite that experience, he then did another.
Tai Tuivasa is going to have a cold this week. At the very least. Of course, it's not like he doesn't have a history of this. Maybe his immune system is undefeated.