Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters Recreate Classic Manute Bol-Muggsy Bogues Photo

By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019

LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1987: Manute Bol #10 and Muggsy Bogues #1 of the Washington Bullets poses together for this portrait circa 1987 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Bol played for the Bullets from 1985-88. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Tacko Fall is, in fact, very tall, as I'm sure you've heard. Here is further evidence that he is just that as he summons the spirit of his Very Tall forefather in the NBA, Manute Bol.

A really great photograph, and tremendously Important Content. To compare: Bol was 7'7", and Fall measures in at 7'6". Tremont Waters checks in at 5'10", while Muggsey Bogues was merely 5'3".

So while the contrast isn't as extreme in the new photo as the old, it's still a wonderful reminder that such a range of height can exist on the basketball court.