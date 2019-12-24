Celtics Fan Favorite Tacko Fall Conducts the Boston Pops Holiday Concert By Stephen Douglas | Dec 23 2019 Tacko Fall conducts the Boston Pops Holiday Concert.

Tacko Fall, Boston's current favorite sports curiosity, was a guest conductor at the Boston Pop's Holiday Concert on Monday night. Fall took the stage wearing the longest tuxedo the world has seen since Jack Skellington. He then waved what we can only assume was a pool cue instead of a conductor's baton as the band played "Sleigh Ride." Midway through, Tacko did a spin move and the crowd went wild.

Tacko Fall leading the orchestra through “Sleigh Ride.” He even threw in a little spin. pic.twitter.com/2cXRKbpHbh — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) December 24, 2019

Tacko Fall, wearing a custom-made, size-48 double-extra-long tuxedo, is a guest conductor for the Holiday Pops concert tonight at Symphony Hall. pic.twitter.com/GzaDWADAZK — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) December 24, 2019

This will only make the legend of the Fall grow in Boston. He appeared in his third game of the season on Sunday, registering four points, two rebounds, and one block in a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. Fans started an MVP chant for him. The Internet is getting excited about his absurd per/48 numbers.

This is just too good to resist.



Your NBA scoring leaders/per 48 minutes.



??????? pic.twitter.com/yNC8IGG70n — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 23, 2019

Fall has played 11 minutes this season. Hopefully, both the Celtics and Pops can find more time for him over the next few months.