T. J. Houshmandzadeh Obviously Didn't Watch the Panthers if He Thinks D.J. Moore Did "Nothing"
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 17 2020
T. J. Houshmandzadeh appeared on Speak For Yourself on Thursday and talked about the Carolina Panthers. Or, at least he talked about a version of the Carolina Panthers that exist in some universe that is not our own. Houshmandzadeh called out Panthers' receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuels for doing "nothing" in their careers. This is categorically false and in Samuels' case, it means that Houshmandzadeh did "nothing" in his own pro career.
Samuels had 54 catches for 627 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. That seems completely fine for a third-year guy catching passes from two back-ups on a 5-11 team.
But the real whopper here is Houshmandzadeh suggesting that D.J. Moore did nothing. The second-year receiver caught 87 balls for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. Houshmandzadeh's career-best yardage total was 1,143. And Moore basically did it in 14 games. (He only played six snaps in the Panthers' season finale.)
In his quest for a hot take, Houshmanzadeh burnt himself and looked completely uniformed. Presumably, he knew the risks before he went on air.