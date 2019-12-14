Jim Boeheim Lays Into Georgetown Transfer James Akinjo After Loss By Liam McKeone | Dec 14 2019 Jim Boheim and Patrick Ewing | Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Georgetown and Syracuse faced off on Saturday afternoon, and while neither program is at the heights they enjoyed in the past as former powerhouses, it's still an entertaining rivalry in college basketball.

The Hoyas, led by Patrick Ewing, ultimately defeated Jim Boeheim's Syracuse squad, 89-79. After the game, Boeheim did not mince words when it came to why Georgetown beat his squad. He pinned it all on Hoyas guard James Akinjo, who recently announced he would be transferring, with a series of strong comments:

More Boeheim: "Patrick (Ewing) can't say that but I can. (James Akinjo) lost two games for them by himself." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 14, 2019

Well then!

Frankly, this felt like an unnecessary shot at the kid. Sure, his play certainly hampered the Hoyas and they're likely better off without him, but it's not really Boeheim's job to lay into him like that to the press. Akinjo wasn't his player.

At the very least, it's safe to say Syracuse won't be interested in bringing Akinjo on as a transfer.