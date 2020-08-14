Syracuse Has Only Been Testing Its Football Players Every Other Week
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 13 2020
Syracuse football players refused to practice on Thursday for the third time in eight days. The players are demanding more frequent in-house COVID-19 testing during preseason camp. In a bit of a bombshell, it was revealed the school is only testing its players once every two weeks, which is obviously woefully inadequate.
The fact that Syracuse hasn't upped its level of testing is simply incredible. In the middle of a global pandemic, where other programs have had to shut down as a result of outbreaks, the people in charge at the school seem to be asleep at the wheel.
Syracuse tested players on Thursday after they refused to practice and they will likely miss practice on Friday (or longer) as well as they wait for results to come back. This is the second time the school's preseason camp has been halted by the players.
Last week, Syracuse's players demanded third-party testing and mandatory health protocols across the entire ACC. The players weren't convinced the conference or the school were doing enough to protect them.
The players simply want more frequent in-house testing during the preseason period. And, frankly, schools across the country should all be beefing up their testing protocols. Once every two weeks is a moronic schedule, especially since players aren't in a true bubble.
Syracuse needs to get ahead of this and any other schools who are being lax in their testing procedures should ramp up now.