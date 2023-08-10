Roundup: Sydney Sweeney to Play Spider-Woman; Michael Lorenzen Throws No-Hitter; Henry Ruggs III Sentenced
At least six dead in catastrophic Maui wildfires ... Footage from the Maui fires is absolutely horrifying ... Ecuadorian presidential candidate fatally shot in Quito ... Abortion setback in Ohio has GOP scrambling ... The Band's Robbie Robertson died at 80 ... Stock futures rose in anticipation of inflation report ... Joe Biden raises tensions with China ... Twitter was fined $350,000 for delays in handing over Trump DMs ... Disney to raise prices on Disney+ and Hulu ... Sydney Sweeney is playing Spider-Woman ... Pablo Torre revealed the details of his new show ... WGA strike hits 100 days ... Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter ... Padres 17-year-old prospect jumps to High-A ball ... Henry Ruggs III sentenced to three to 10 years for fatal DUI crash ... Warriors name Steve Kerr's son coach of G-League team ... 49ers CEO Jed York accused of insider trading ...
The final inning of Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter.
Rich Eisen had Wrexham's Paul Mullin on his show.
How Matthew Rhys ended up in Cocaine Bear.
Oppenheimer vs. Heisenberg: Race to the Atomic Bomb.
The Band -- "The Weight"