Roundup: Sydney Sweeney in 'Reality'; Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star Game MVP; Mal Swanson Dominates For USWNT
Massive winter storm hitting U.S. ... Michigan State will reopen on Monday ... Brittney Griner returning to WNBA ... China formalizes rules for overseas IPOs ... Richard Belzer dies at 78 ... Meme stock investors burned by Bed Bath & Beyond ... Prison deaths jumped 50 percent during the pandemic ... Joe Biden heads to Poland ... Meta testing verified subscription service ... Sydney Sweeney wowed at the "Reality" premiere ... "Ant-Man 2" wins box office with $104 million ... Jayson Tatum scored 55 and won All-Star Game MVP ... LeBron James exited All-Star Game with a hand injury ... Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the longest Daytona 500 ever ... Mal Swanson lifted USWNT over Japan ...
